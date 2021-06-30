‘I want my time, effort and love back’: Nashville artist searching for stolen pieces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville artist is hoping to find the people responsible for stealing $1,400 worth of her art after vending at a local restaurant.

On the night of June 6, Karlie Tankersley was selling pieces at 404 Bar & Grill in South Nashville off Nolensville Pike. Three friends were helping her pack up when she noticed some were missing.

“Either I was outside taking art to my car and someone was stealing inside or the opposite, when I was outside and someone took it out of my car,” Tankersley said.

(Courtesy: Karlie Tankersley)

Ten items are now missing including oil paintings, drawings and art in vintage frames.

“I almost wanted to be like maybe this is a sign I should stop because it’s heartbreaking and my hours of time spent on my precious art,” Tankersley said. “This is my livelihood and my heart and soul. It was hard and I’ve been searching constantly on Facebook marketplace or wherever I can find where it could be.”

The Middle Tennessee State University graduate decided to become an artist full-time earlier this year after losing her job in the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

Tankersley reported the theft to Metro police and the restaurant. The restaurant had surveillance video, but the images were too grainy to identify possible suspects.

She shared her story on social media hoping someone knows something and comes forward.

“I have hope I’ll get it back,” said Tankerlsey. “Someone will see that post and maybe they will see it in someone’s house or for sale online. It just blows my mind someone could steal it and I just wish I had more answers.

Metro police told News 2 a detective has been assigned to the case and they are looking for leads.

“If you have my art, please just bring it forward and I won’t press any charges or anything,” said Tankersley. “I just want my art back and it’s not about the money, it’s not what I want. I want my time, my effort and my love back.”

If you have information about the theft, call Metro police immediately or send Karlie a message on Instagram @koolkarlie.