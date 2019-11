SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old woman from Nashville confessed to shooting two other women inside of a Franklin, Kentucky home Friday afternoon, a police report alleges.

Franklin police responded around 1:15 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Spears Avenue for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located Paula Cashman, 66, in the driveway holding a revolver.