‘I miss him like crazy’: Megan Barry shares heartache on epidemic that claimed her child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is on a mission to reach at least one person that is struggling with addiction. The disease tragically impacted her family first hand.

“I miss him, I miss him like crazy,” Barry told News 2.

Surrounded by photos, not a day goes by that Max Barry isn’t remembered. Three years later, the heartache just as painful for his mother.

“Every day is different and some days are good and some days aren’t so great, but no it doesn’t feel like three years at all.”

A combination of Xanax, Hydrocodone, Methadone, and Cocaine would be the death of Barry’s only child.

“I still remember and I say this all the time, the one thing I remember from Max’s funeral was when my husband talked and he said the counterweight to grief is community and we felt that when Max died. The counterweight to this disease is also community we have to do this together,” she explained.

Barry spends her time being an advocate for policy changes regarding prescription drugs and speaking out about the disease. A message that has evolved over the years as has her understanding of the epidemic.

“Before I don’t think I understood the depth of the shame that comes with addiction and with folks who are struggling and so my message now is much more around we’ve got to talk about this and hopefully by talking about it we bring awareness to it.”

Fatal drug overdoses have increased not only nationally during the pandemic, but in Davidson County.

“I want people to understand that this is not a topic that’s gone away just because the world has shifted a little but it’s still very, very real for so many people,” she said.

From January to June of 2020, there have been 309 fatal drug overdoses in Davidson County, a 47- percent increase over the same time in 2019.

“Our numbers in Davidson county are skyrocketing in fact we are probably going to have more overdoses and deaths in Davidson county than we have in the last two years,” said Barry.

She points to limited access to resources through the pandemic.

“Those resources are so critical. I know one young man who was doing really well and when COVID happened, he lost access to all of his resources and he overdosed and died,” she explained.

Barry said there are three things you can do at home to help those struggling with the chronic condition; be an advocate, carry naloxone and clean out your medicine cabinets. She pointed out that Max didn’t have a prescription to any of the drugs that killed him, but somebody did.

Barry spoke at the Nashville Recovery Center Monday night for international overdose awareness day to help end the stigma of addiction.