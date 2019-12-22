‘I love God for the gift he was to us:’ Family mourns man murdered outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The family of Clayton Beathard will remember him as an “amazing, big and soft-hearted” man with “an undeniable love for the Lord.”

In a statement, the family of Beathard had this to say:

It’s times like this I wish I had Instagram & social media because the love & prayers have been so overwhelming We cannot possible thank every single one of you at the rate they come in in texts & phone calls.

Clay was an amazing, big & soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord.. He had his family’s, friends and teammates backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated “wrong”.

Yes he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong. He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I know he would have been.

He looooooved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love & pride for his older brothers & charly was off the charts.

He will be missed!! That is an understatement! Nobody’s light shined like His when he smiled.

That’s what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now. He always worried about all of our welfare… never his own. I say that to say, to those that knew & loved him, please lean into the Lords strength, trust in the Lord and carry on! Carry him with you like a chip on your shoulder. Like the one he carried. He loved people saying he couldn’t do something. That’s where he thrived mostly.

He was never afraid of a challenge so please, all of you take on the next challenge with faith in God and knowing Clay is smiling down and has your back.

I love all of you and I love God for the gift he was to us for a little while.

I beg that your thoughts and prayers go out to whoever committed this act, but The Trapeni family also.

Paul was Clay’s teammate & friend at BGA who was also taken in the incident.

The Beathard family