‘I feel violated’: Murfreesboro businesses broken into; suspect still on the loose

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two locally-owned businesses were broken into early Monday morning. The owners say the thief got away with cash and keys to a delivery truck.

According to Murfreesboro police, the crimes occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday. Catfeine Cat Shop and Enchanted Flower Shop had their front doors smashed in.

“We got here and glass was everywhere,” said Taura Byrd, owner of Catfeine Cat Cafe. “He literally just threw something through the door and just shattered glass.”

The suspect was able to get in and out in just 15 seconds. Surveillance video shows the criminal break-in and go directly to the cash register.

Catfeine Cat Cafe is a foster home for rescued cats. The crime occurred with 20 cats in the back of the building.

“Luckily they were not harmed,” said Byrd. “There’s not a lot of money to be made in cat rescue. That’s not why we do this. Every dollar that we lose is a dollar that’s being taken away from our purpose and our mission which is to help homeless cats.”

Susan Thompson is the owner of Enchanted Flower Shop.

“I feel violated actually… heartbroken,” said Thompson.

The suspect not only got away with their cash box but also the keys to their delivery van.”

“We’re just shocked because we live in a great neighborhood. It’s a great area, you know? And if anybody needed help, I would have helped them. They didn’t have to steal from me,” said Thompson.

Police now need your help in finding the suspect. If you recognize the thief, call Murfreesboro police.