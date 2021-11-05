‘I deserve an arrest’: Nashville mother raises $2k reward for information after daughter killed in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a heartbreaking story no parent wants to live through. A year after Ashanti Posey’s murder the family still has no closure.

“Every time a child is murdered here in Nashville, it sets me back to April the 9th of 2020, and I relive that day, every time a child is murdered because something has to be done,” said Amber Posey, Ashanti’s mother.

Back in April of 2020, Posey was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike. More than a year later, and her mother is still fighting for justice.

“I surrounded my child with a village to protect her, and in nine minutes and 37 seconds, she was taken out of her home, shot at over 27 times, where seven rounds hit her,” explained Posey.

The Hillsboro High School student was just 17 years old and had a 17-year-old friend in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting. They had just left a nearby neighborhood, where police say they had made a small marijuana sale when someone opened fire on the Malibu.

Shortly after information about the shooting was made public, Amber Posey was vocal about her daughter’s innocence. On June 18, 2020, she along with protestors stood outside of Capitol Hill. There, Posey held a photo of Ashanti, stating, “this is my daughter. This is a human being. Not a drug dealer.”

At the time of the shooting, police stated it was unclear whether the shots came from a vehicle or from an individual or individuals on foot. Amber Posey said there is other information that needs to be looked at as evidence, claiming someone threatened her daughter in a text message three hours before Ashanti was pronounced dead.

“At 3:03 p.m., she received a text message from this individual stating I’m going to shoot you on sight. My daughter was murdered three hours and 37 minutes later,” said Posey.

Ashanti’s friend, who was uninjured, reportedly climbed into Ashanti’s lap and drove several miles to the 5100 block of Whites Creek Pike. She then ran to a home to find help. Ashanti was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Posey said after a year, her father and Ashanti’s grandfather had enough. The family told News 2 they are now going to match the $1,000 reward Crime Stoppers is offering for information that leads to an arrest.

“I just want an arrest. It can be 357 days, I just want an arrest. I deserve an arrest. Her grandfather deserves an arrest. Her siblings deserve to be able to come to court and look her killers in the face and say, this is what you took from me,” explained Posey.

Anyone with information about the murder of Ashanti Posey is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Metro Police remind the public you can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. The direct web link to provide mobile tips is www.p3tips.com/161.