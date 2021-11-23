‘I could have died’: Nashville woman recounts night she was stabbed 3 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is reliving her nightmare from a hospital bed, as she recovers from multiple stab wounds.

Court records show the incident stemmed from a fight that turned violent.

“I could have died. Like, I literally could have died. I had open-heart surgery, I was going to die,” said La’Toria Wilson, while sitting in her hospital bed.

Wilson is recovering inside of Vanderbilt University Hospital, after she says she went to a friend’s home, asking to use the bathroom. When she arrived, Takeeva Brown was at the residence and told Wilson she could not go inside. After Wilson used the bathroom, she walked out and told News 2, that was when Brown started a physical altercation.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday, November 17, and nearly a week later, Wilson still has so many unanswered questions.

“What did I do for her to actually really want to stab me? Yeah, we did get into an altercation, but I did not want to fight that girl in the first place,” said Wilson.

Brown, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police records, Wilson had tried to run away after the two had gotten into a fight when Brown chased “her with a large knife.”

“The way she stabbed me, it went diagonally, like it was a long knife it went diagonally up and hit my heart, so not only was I, I was bleeding from the stab wound, I was bleeding from my heart, I was bleeding from my diaphragm, and I was bleeding from two spots in my stomach,” explained Wilson.

Wilson told News 2, in order to treat her injuries, doctors had to cut open her chest all the way down to her belly, in order to stop the bleeding. Doctors have told her, she still has another week to go to the hospital, and then rehab will be needed in order to fully recover. Wilson has created a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

“The doctors tell me every day that I’m lucky to be alive,” said Wilson.

Brown has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond. She is set to appear in court on January 14.