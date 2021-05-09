‘I am just really excited’, Franklin native prepares for Coldplay night on American Idol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin native hopes to go all the way on American Idol. Hunter Metts is now in the top seven on American Idol and will to continue in the competition by performing a Coldplay song Sunday night.

Metts was a software engineer prior to auditioning for the show. He said both of his parents originally moved to the Nashville area to pursue music careers.

Metts described himself as a grassroots type of artist. He spoke with News 2’s Alex Corradetti about his journey thus far. He said it’s difficult to explain how he felt the moment he made it into the top seven.

“It’s really hard for me to pinpoint that emotion, because you’re worried about these other contestants who you form these real relationships with. Selfishly, you’re worried am ‘I going to make it?’… but in that moment when you’re name gets called its super relieving,” said Metts.

Metts said he is taking this journey very seriously and he could not be where he is today without the love and support of Middle Tennessee.

“The support has been out of this world and I feel like I lost words from the audition you know. I don’t have the words to say thank you enough. It’s been so special. Every person… it makes such a difference because I do read as much as I can and I really appreciate it and take it really seriously. I see it… I feel it too,” explained Metts.

Metts said he hopes to connect with the viewers during each performance.

“If I can just put my heart out there and hope it connects with people, I think that’s what maybe matters the most. I feel like once you have someone on your team… it is like a team effort and there’s no way I could do it without every single person,” explained Metts.

Sunday night, the contestants will perform Coldplay songs. Metts said he’s known the song he will sing since the very beginning and he’s been looking forward to this week the most.

“Chris Martin from Coldplay, I’ve looked up to him. I’ve watched the Coldplay documentaries and the interviews on YouTube I mean.. this will be the thing I’m looking most forward to on the show. I am just really excited,” said Metts.

Metts will perform on American Idol on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on News 2. Live voting begins at the top of the show.