I-81 South in Hamblen County closes after crash involving vehicle carrying toothpaste

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-81 South is closed in Hamblen County after two commercial vehicles crashed near mile-marker 16.
The Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation posted a statement on Twitter about the crash:
Both vehicles were completely destroyed by fire. One was a car hauler and one was carrying toothpaste. TDOT officials said the cleanup is expected to take a while.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
Stuck traffic has cleared and traffic diversions are currently in place.