I-81 South in Hamblen County closes after crash involving vehicle carrying toothpaste

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-81 South is closed in Hamblen County after two commercial vehicles crashed near mile-marker 16.

The Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation posted a statement on Twitter about the crash:

Update: Stuck traffic has been cleared and traffic diversions are in place. I-81 South will remain closed for recovery, which will be a large scale task. pic.twitter.com/aZyyMDK5Ed — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 17, 2021

Both vehicles were completely destroyed by fire. One was a car hauler and one was carrying toothpaste. TDOT officials said the cleanup is expected to take a while.

Stuck traffic has cleared and traffic diversions are currently in place.