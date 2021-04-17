I-81 South in Hamblen County closes after crash involving vehicle carrying toothpaste

Courtesy: Mark Nagi, TDOT, crash on I-81 S

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-81 South is closed in Hamblen County after two commercial vehicles crashed near mile-marker 16.

The Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation posted a statement on Twitter about the crash:

Both vehicles were completely destroyed by fire. One was a car hauler and one was carrying toothpaste. TDOT officials said the cleanup is expected to take a while.

Stuck traffic has cleared and traffic diversions are currently in place.

