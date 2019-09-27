I-65 South closed in Spring Hill for major crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-65 South pursuit crash

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —  A multi-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Spring Hill Friday morning.

The crash happened just south of I-840 at mile marker 57 just before 9 a.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it passed Williamson County deputies.

When deputies attempted to stop the driver, the car took off at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly through traffic.

The crash happened before deputies could intercept the driver.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

INTERSTATE SHUT DOWNMultiple Williamson County Law Officers confirm that I-65 South is shut down after a major traffic…

Posted by WKRN Andy Cordan on Friday, September 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar