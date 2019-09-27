I-65 South closed in Spring Hill for major crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Spring Hill Friday morning.

The crash happened just south of I-840 at mile marker 57 just before 9 a.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it passed Williamson County deputies.

When deputies attempted to stop the driver, the car took off at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly through traffic.

The crash happened before deputies could intercept the driver.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until noon.

