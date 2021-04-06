I-65 northbound lanes in North Nashville shut down due to deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound near the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. / Metro Center Blvd. / 8th Avenue exit in North Nashville.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but News 2 has learned at least one vehicle was involved and at least one person was killed.

TDOT reports that the crash occurred around 8:36 p.m. at Exit 85 with an estimated clear time of 11 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed and is being diverted to alternate routes.