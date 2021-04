NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-65 Northbound is currently closed due to an RV rollover crash.

The crash was reported at 10 a.m. near mile marker 95.6.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 96. The scene is expected to be cleared by 1 p.m.

Northbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed and Southbound traffic is affected with no delays. Northbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

There was no other information immediately released.