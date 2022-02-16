NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 440 in West Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker .2 at the merger with I-40.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, the officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of their injuries. It is not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The westbound ramp is currently closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.