I-440 ramp closures underway this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several on and off ramps closed this weekend that could affect your commute.

This is happening at the I-440 interchange at Hillsboro Road and 21st Avenue.

TDOT officials said this is part of the 440 Reconstruction project.

The closures are as follows:

The I-440 eastbound off-ramp to 21st Avenue will be closed (431 northbound).

The Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 eastbound will be closed.

The Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 westbound will be closed.

This traffic shift will continue until Monday at 5:00 a.m.