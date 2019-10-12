I-440 ramp closures underway this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several on and off ramps closed this weekend that could affect your commute.
This is happening at the I-440 interchange at Hillsboro Road and 21st Avenue.
TDOT officials said this is part of the 440 Reconstruction project.
The closures are as follows:
- The I-440 eastbound off-ramp to 21st Avenue will be closed (431 northbound).
- The Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 eastbound will be closed.
- The Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 westbound will be closed.
This traffic shift will continue until Monday at 5:00 a.m.