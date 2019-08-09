I-440 Fix: Lane shifts begin on Monday

Six months into the I-440 reconstruction project, contractor crews are about to hit a major milestone.

Starting on Monday, August 12th, traffic will shift from the outside to inside lanes of the interstate.

According to TDOT, the shift should be done by September.

Will Reid, TDOT Assistant Chief Engineer of Operations, said he urges folks to plan ahead.

“There will be some additional challenges with the shift because all the traffic is moving to the inside now, so you don’t have the outside shoulder area,” said Reid.

Reid said drivers need to prepare for the changes to where the entrance and exit ramps join the interstate.

Delbert Campbell isn’t looking forward to the changes.

“Most of it’s paved, but it’s still a mess,” said Campbell. “It’s just going to be just as bad. Just the inside lanes instead of the outside ones this time.”

D. Johnson said she embraces the change.

“Anything that’s going to create a change is going to create some difficulty, but I think once we get used to it, it’ll be okay,” said Johnson.

To date, TDOT said crews have laid out about 86,000 tons of asphalt and recycled more than 100,000 yards of the old concrete for the new base.

Another big change is coming in six weeks — a shutdown of the 440/65 interchange the weekend of September 20th.

The shutdown will begin that Friday at 9 pm and will re-open by Monday at 5 am.

“One thing we want to do is have three lanes throughout, which means the bridge over 65 has to be widened,” said Reid.

With school back in session, Reid encourages taking roads.

“Obviously when school comes back in session, that increases the traffic volume, but what we’ve seen is folks have to take an alternate route, which is a good thing,” said Reid.

Another bridge closure is set for next spring.

Drivers are encouraged follow the reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

TDOT officials said so far, the project is on schedule and should be complete by July of 2020.