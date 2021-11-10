I-40 WB closed in Putnam County due to head-on crash

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is critically hurt following a crash on I-40 in Putnam County.

It happened at mile marker 298, between Monterey and Cookeville, in the westbound lanes.

Officials say an RV crossed the median and hit several westbound vehicles head-on.

The westbound lanes of I-40 are closed and are expected to remain closed for about two hours. Find alternate routes if you are planning on driving in the area.

Officials say eastbound traffic is also impacted due to the crash.