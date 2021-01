DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Part of I-40 eastbound in Dickson County is closed due to a tractor trailer fire, according to Dickson County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say it happened around 5:30 a.m. and the truck was carrying food products at the time. The road will remain partially blocked until Sunday afternoon for cleanup.

Several agencies are on the scene. No other information was immediately released.