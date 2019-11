NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 is closed in Wilson County early Friday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Highway 109 exit around 3 a.m.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 10 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash and no additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.