Multiple road closures scheduled for this weekend around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heads up, commuters: If you’re jumping in the car at all Friday night or this weekend, then there are a few things you need to keep in mind!

First of all, Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed around Nolan Drive beginning around 6:45 Friday evening because of the Top Gun Night Run, which will be happening at that time. The road will stay closed at that intersection until the runners have run through the area.

We’ll see another closure starting at 8 p.m. Friday evening on I-40 westbound at the 2nd/4th Avenue entrance. This might sound familiar, as this was on TDOT’s radar last weekend as well. They’ve been doing work in the area for a while, but generally speaking, it’s been overnight with minimal lane closures.



This time, I-40 WB will be completely closed until 5 a.m. on Monday. Make sure you have an alternate route in mind. For example, you can take I-440 to I-65, and cruise on 65 until you get downtown. You can also take I-40 eastbound around the other side of the loop.