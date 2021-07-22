I-40 closed in West Nashville after truck clips power line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 40 in West Nashville will be closed for hours after the driver of a truck pulled down a power line early Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported all lanes of the interstate were shut down in both directions around 3:30 a.m. at exit 205, which is the 51st Avenue/46th Avenue exit.

(Photo: WKRN)

First responders said a truck hit a power line, bringing the line down, creating a hazard.

Nashville Electric Service reported as of 4:15 a.m. that nearly 400 people were without electricity, as a result of the incident.

No injuries were initially reported.

One westbound lane has since reopened but the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for hours.