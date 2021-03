PADUCAH, KY (WKRN) – Westbound lanes on I-24 were blocked by a tractor-trailer fire on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The release states Trigg County 911 Dispatch reported the westbound lanes of I-24 to be blocked near mile-marker 58 due to a semi truck fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time but no other information was immediately released.