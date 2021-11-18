I-24 reopens in East Nashville after multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday night that left one car totaled.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 10:30 p.m. between Shelby Avenue and Spring Street. Authorities said three cars were involved, one of which was totaled. Another vehicle involved fled the scene, according to Metro police.

Officials on-scene said the driver of the totaled car was injured, but it is not clear the extent of those injuries, or whether they were hospitalized. The interstate was shut down to one lane for about two hours but has since reopened.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the cause.

No additional information was immediately released.