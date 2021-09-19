Husband & wife killed in crash on I-24 westbound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kansas couple was killed in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 24 near Haywood Lane.

Metro police say 62-year-old Scott Whitmore and his wife, 58-year-old Melanie Whitmore of Topeka, Kansas, were traveling in a 2010 Honda Civic westbound on I-24. Scott, who was driving, lost control and hit a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The Honda then went back into the roadway where it was hit by a 2017 Ford F-250.

The Whitmores died at the scene and were both wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

