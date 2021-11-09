Husband detains Nashville wallet thief, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody after Metro police said a husband prevented his wife from getting robbed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rayford Harvey, 44, attempted to grab the wallet a woman was holding in her hand. Police say she tried to pull away, but Harvey took the wallet and began to run.

Officials say he did not get very far, as he was detained by the woman’s husband a few yards away until police arrived.

Harvey was arrested for felony robbery and is being held on a $7,500 bond.