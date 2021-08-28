Hurricane Ida expected to hit Louisiana Coast this weekend, impacting Middle Tennessee next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast this weekend, where it will bring a life-threatening storm surge, dangerous flooding, potentially catastrophic winds and tornadoes.

The current track has Ida making landfall Sunday on the Louisiana Coast as a major Category 4 storm. Sunday is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s Louisiana landfall.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect and areas outside of the levee system are under mandatory evacuation orders.

After making landfall, Ida will track north and east, possibly moving through Middle Tennessee as a tropical depression. While the track can change, it looks likely that Middle Tennessee will experience heavy rain and possibly severe weather Tuesday.

Isolated tornadoes and between 2 and 5+ inches of rain are possible as Ida moves through the Midstate. Both flash flooding and river flooding are a concern, especially in areas impacted by last week’s devastating floods.

