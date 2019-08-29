Hurricane Dorian hits St. Thomas hard and now heading toward Florida!

Dorian is a Category 1 hurricane that hit the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier today. This video is from Amy Dukes on St. Thomas and shows the winds ripping and the rough seas. The storm did a lot of damage around the island.

St. Thomas Damage, Credit: Amy Dukes

It is now headed over the Atlantic Ocean where is it forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane by Saturday. It is also forecast to make landfall on the east coast of Florida late Sunday. However, over the holiday weekend both the Bahamas and Florida will begin to feel the impacts.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Coastal sections of Florida could see life threatening flash flooding from 4 to 8 inches of rain. In addition dangerous storm surge and hurricane & tropical force winds are also expected to be felt so please pay attention to the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar