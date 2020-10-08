Hurricane Delta forces Murfreesboro family to evacuate Cancun resort

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Murfreesboro resident Maha Shalabi and her family are sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Playa Del Carmen, about an hour from the Cancun resort they were vacationing in this week.

“We woke up and [the hotel] sent us papers and were like you must evacuate. They sent buses later on and put us on buses and gave us packed food and they’re like this is going to last you for tonight and tomorrow morning,” Shalabi said.

The family of five packed up Tuesday afternoon and headed away from the coast along with dozens of other tourists. The storm started rolling in later that night.

“We could hear it getting intense, we could hear the winds and the rain,” Shalabi said.

Wednesday the Middle Tennessee family sent News 2 photos and videos of the damage once the skies cleared.

“It is definitely different than all the hurricanes I’ve witnessed, honestly, because of how the nature here is. The palm trees and the coconut trees that is all over the place. It’s a big wreck,” Shalabi said.

Shalabi’s family is safe, but they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to get back to their hotel.

“We’re trying to contact the resort. They’re not answering here. We’re trying to even run somewhere else because we’re not comfortable here. We’re just trying to get out of here, that’s it,” Shalabi said.

Despite the evacuation, Shalabi says her family is keeping a positive attitude and making the best of a tough situation. If all goes well they are planning to fly back to Middle Tennessee on Friday.