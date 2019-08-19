Hunter spots bear on trail camera in Joelton 

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hunter captured a bear on one of his trail cameras used to monitor deer over the weekend in Joelton.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was notified about the bear on Saturday.

According to a release, it was seen near Baxter Road.

The TWRA says there isn’t a breeding population of bears in Middle Tennessee, but added it is not uncommon to see young bears moving through the area looking to set up their home range.

The TWRA warns residents should not approach a bear if they see one in their area.

Anyone who spots a bear is asked to report the sighting to the TWRA and to let neighbors know.

Last year, a black bear was spotted in Joelton not far from Whites Creek Pike.