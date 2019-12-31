Hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend Music City NYE celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With a headliner like Keith Urban and performances from Stevie Nicks and The Struts, the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicenntennial Capitol Mall State Park is set to be a good one.

Last year’s record New Year’s Eve event generated an all-time high, $23-million in direct visitor spending over 2017’s $22.3 million. Attendance also broke records with 175,000 to 200,000, exceeding the previous record in 2015 of 150,000.

This year, with no rain in the forecast and somewhat warmer temperatures than in years past, crowds are expected to be even more than usual.

News 2 will bring you live coverage of all the fun. Join us on air and on WKRN.com for our Music City New Year’s Eve Live special beginning at 11:10 New Year’s Eve night.

You can watch the famous Music Note Drop live at midnight.