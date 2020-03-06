Hundreds of residents at Hermitage Apartment complex looking for new homes

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of residents at a Hermitage apartment complex are scrambling to find somewhere to go, following the deadly tornado.

Around 750 people live at the Meridian at Hermitage according to Elmington Property Management, all who were racing against the clock Thursday to get everything out by dark.

“We are angry, we are lost. we don’t know what to do,” Anna Bradley told News 2.

Elmington Property Management sent an email around 8:30 Wednesday night to residents saying the apartment complex is no longer habitable and residents need to get everything out ASAP. The email caused chaos and panic for many of the residents at the apartment complex.



“That’s families, that’s elderly, that’s disabled, that’s people who can’t get the help, people who don’t financially have the means to do this,” Bradley explained.



Now many who are already dealing with the devastation of the tornado have nowhere to go.



“They gave us a list of properties that we can go move into that is associated with them, however, these properties are 2 and 3 times more than what we pay here,” said Mario Lagrone.

A rep with Elmington told News 2 that while they do want everyone to try and be out by dark, they will be flexible with residents who all who still have their keys.

Metro Codes tells News 2 the complex has been deemed uninhabitable and while they have no control over when residents should be out, they encourage them to do so as soon as possible for safety reasons.