Humphreys County Schools closed all of next week

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Humphreys County Schools will be closed all of next week as the county continues to rebuild and recover from historic deadly flooding.

A spokesperson for Humphreys County Schools confirmed the school district’s decision to News 2 Wednesday evening.

The deadly flooding over the past weekend killed 20 people and damaged or destroyed over 500 homes, according to officials.

Those wanting to volunteer with the cleanup and recovery are asked to call ahead. The volunteer hotline numbers are 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012. Volunteers are asked to report to the staging area located at the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main St., Waverly, Tennessee.

All-day Wednesday News 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross to help people affected by the flooding in Tennessee. You can also donate here.