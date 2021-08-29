Humphreys County prepares for more rain ahead of Hurricane Ida

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After getting covered by more than 17 inches of rain just last week, Humphreys County officials say the last thing the county needs is more rain that could be brought in by Hurricane Ida.

As clean up and recovery efforts were just getting underway, some of those efforts may need to be put on hold with rain in the forecast. On Sunday, emergency crews were working to pass out tarps and cleaning supplies so whatever progress that had been made could stay dry.

“What happened last weekend, it was a perfect storm and the chances of that happening again I know are very slim,” said Grey Collier, Public information Officer for Humphreys County EMA. “Any rain right now is not really welcomed, but we can’t help what mother nature gives us, so we just have to work through it the best we can.”

Tarps and other supplies will be available to people in the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main Street. The National Guard Armory also has supplies available, including tools and clothing.

Waverly First Baptist Church also had to readjust its shelter and donation efforts due to the possibility of more rain. The church has sheltered as many as 30 people a night since the beginning of the floods. Their shelter is now being relocated to the United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville for safety. They will also temporarily stop accepting any donations that were not prearranged.

County officials recommend people have a plan in place incase they do need to evacuate. The county has worked to clear debris from its creeks to hopefully avoid any more flooding.