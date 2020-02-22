Humphreys County man wanted for stealing $60,000 worth of wire

HUMPHREY’S COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Waverly Police Department and Humphreys County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re looking for a man who stole more than $60,000 of wire in the south end of the county.

Officials say they obtained information that led deputies to a home to serve an arrest warrant on Buzzard Cave Road.

When officials got to the home, they saw evidence of the wire thefts in plain sight.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the home. They say it belongs to Phillip Williams. Detectives say they found enough evidence for several arrest warrants for Williams.

Those warrants are for the following: Theft Over $ 60,000, Possession of Schedule II Methamphetamine, Resisting Stop Frisk and Halt and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

The current value of stolen property is approximately $70,000. Detectives expect that number to climb as the investigation continues.

Authorities said they’ve been working these major thefts of AT&T phone line wire in the area for some time and these thefts have been causing the residents in the south part of the county some major issues.

Officials say that Williams ran from the scene as Detectives and Deputies approached and is still at large.

If you have any information about the thefts or the whereabouts of Williams please contact us here, call 931-296-7792