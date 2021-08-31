Humphreys County flood victim helps neighbors, heads to Louisiana

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — From one devastated community to another, one Humphreys County resident trying to recover from the deadly flood is now headed to lend a hand in Louisiana.

“We all just keep going. It’s a town full of fighters for sure,” said Tayla Lynn.

In a town full of fighters, the granddaughter of county legend Loretta Lynn would be a champion.

“I just happen to be a vessel for people’s good deeds,” she said.

While the family is grieving the loss of their ranch foreman to the floodwaters, the family property was also wiped out causing around $1 million in damages she said. However, despite the challenges, Tayla’s efforts to help others are relentless.

“Everywhere you turn there is somebody who has nothing, they’ve lost everything. God has given me energy during this and has given me focus,” she explained.

She hosted a funeral gathering for one for the flood victims, although grieving the loss of her own loved one on the campgrounds. Tayla has also gathered and delivered food and supplies, all while raising tens of thousands of dollars for her neighbors.

“I heard a prayer the other day, my sisters at St. Patrick’s, they were praying and they said let me be. Let me be what you want me to be, let me be lord. Let me be your voice, let me be your hands and that’s my constant prayer right now and I feel like I’m listening and completely surrendering and I feel like he’s moving me,” said Tayla.

Tuesday he’s moving her from one grief-stricken community to another as Tayla makes her way to Louisiana.

“I’ve never done anything like this in my life, but I am sure once I get there the door will be open and we will figure out what it is we are going to do to help. It means more than coming here to just do a show, you know it’s bringing love.”

Tayla will be bringing her gift of song, performing for the next two nights in Crowley, Louisiana and she said she will be passing a bucket to help those in need.

Tayla said those neighbors in Crowley also came to Waverly, feeding and blessing the community with thousands of dollars as they dealt with their own storm.