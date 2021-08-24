Humphreys County authorities encourage tetanus shots for those in flood waters

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone who has been in the flood waters to receive a tetanus shot.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, stating that if it’s been more than five years since someone’s last vaccine, they should get a tetanus shot as soon as possible.

If you’ve been in the flood water and are experiencing a fast onset of gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, you may need a Hepatitis A shot.

Both shots are available at the shelters located at the First Baptist Church and Church of Christ in Waverly from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday.