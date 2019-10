HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Humphreys County teacher has been fired after being charged with sexual battery.

According to the Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Moore was arrested and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. His bond was set at $25,000.

Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis said Moore was a first-year special ed Math teacher at Waverly Central High School.