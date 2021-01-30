Humane Society of Dickson County temporarily closes, 3 employees exposed to COVID-19

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) is temporarily closed after three employees were exposed to COVID-19.

In a post on their Facebook page, HSDC officials say while no one is actively ill, three employees did become exposed to the virus and are in quarantine.

This left the organization too short-handed to show animals. No adoptions will be facilitated Saturday, but the animals will be taken care of.

“With a little luck, we will be back open for our normal hours next Wednesday. All appointments are cancelled today. Thank you so much for all your support!”