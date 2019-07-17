Human remains found in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains in a remote part of Coffee County.

Multiple agencies could be seen Wednesday morning along Cole Ridge Road with crime scene tape surrounding the area.

According to District Attorney General Craig Northcott, the human remains were located on federal property.

Connie Ray, 61, has been charged in connection with the case, Northcott added. Ray is reportedly charged with accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Connie Ray (Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department)

No additional details have been released.

