Human remains found at property of Idaho man tied to missing kids

FILE – This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven’t been seen since last year. It’s the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens’ whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say human remains have been found at an Idaho man’s home that has been searched in an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg said Chad Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. Daybell recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and has been one of the central figures in the case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention.

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts. The couple has also has faced scrutiny after the deaths of both their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.

