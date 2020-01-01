‘Human angel’ saves caged dog left at Michigan park

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A visitor to a park near Coopersville made a surprise discovery inside a port-a-potty Monday: a dog abandoned inside a zip-tied crate.

Harbor Humane Society says a “human angel” found the dog at Polkton Township Sheridan Park Monday morning, alone and cold with no access to food or water.

“It’s tough, but Jon is doing great here,” Jennifer Nuernberg, Harbor Humane Society development director, told News 8 Monday. “He’s happy. He’s a really really great dog.”

The animal shelter said the woman who discovered the dog cut the zip ties loose and safely transported him to its facility in Olive Township.

“Reportedly, many thank you kisses ensued… as does with most dogs who have, literally, had their lives saved,” Harbor Humane Society posted on Facebook.

Harbor Humane Society has dubbed the dog “Jon” and said he’s “already stolen the hearts of everyone here.”

“He seems to be in really good shape, and he’s in good spirits, so we’re just keeping an eye on him and getting him some good enrichment,” Nuernberg said.

Jon will be held for evaluation for at least a week before he will be available for adoption.

Nuernberg said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control unit has been notified of the case.

“We are a resource for our community and we are all in this together. This kind of action should not ever be a resort,” Harbor Humane stated, encouraging struggling owners to call the shelter at 616.399.2119 for help.

Anyone who would like to donate to help homeless, abused, injured or abandoned animals like Jon is encouraged to visit Harbor Humane Society’s website at harborhumane.org/donate/.

“Jon is lucky,” Nuernberg said.