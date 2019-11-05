How to send your kid’s Halloween candy to soldiers overseas

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ghosts and goblins have disappeared from our roads, and the rewards are piled up in kids’ rooms across Middle Tennessee.

“I would say there’s more kids get in trouble from Nov. 1st, to 19th, because all the sugar and extra energy they’ve got,” said Hal Hendricks, with Sumner County Health Department.

Hal tells News 2 they’ve heard parents cries for years, as they wonder what to do with piles of Halloween candy.

The county’s answer is called the ‘Treasure for Treats Candy Exchange’, urging interested parents to bring up candy and trade it in for toys.

The toy selection includes bouncy balls, football, jump ropes, hula hoops, all focused on getting kids moving.

“Little more physical activity, burn a few calories and try to change their lifestyle,” said Hal.

This is a necessary change in our state.

According to stateofchildhoodobesity.org, in 2018, Tennessee was 12th highest in the nation for childhood obesity, with kids between 10 and 17 years old.

Nearly 17-percent of kids in that age range were labeled obese.

“We’re not one of the best states to represent the nation, we’re in the lower end,” Hal noted. “But we’re doing small steps like this, to jump out there to move that needle some, increase that physical activity.”

Not to worry though, all that trick or treating won’t be in vain. The candy will be sent to Operation Gratitude, eventually making its way overseas to the military.

Last year, Sumner County sent more than 112 pounds of sweets.

“[Operation Gratitude] put together with care packages that go overseas, to our military personnel stationed abroad,” said Hal.

So stop by a Sumner County Health building through Thursday, or else risk your kids keeping, and eating, all that candy.