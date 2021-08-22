How to help Middle Tennessee flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many people are in need of assistance after catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

Humphreys County appears to have gotten the brunt of the flooding as 22 people have died and dozens more are missing.

The Tennessee Emergency Response Fund is accepting donations here.

Compassion Church in Dickson will also be accepting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week long. Anyone looking to donate can also text FLOOD to 615-375-8333 and all proceeds will go to victims.

The American Red Cross has also set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource here, where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.

The following shelters have also been open to assist flood victims.

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly, TN

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly, TN 37185

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville, TN 37033

Monetary donations can also be made via: