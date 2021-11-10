How to donate a wreath to decorate a veteran’s grave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Veteran’s Day approaches, many are looking for a way to honor veterans. Senior Veterans, Inc. is working with National Cemeteries right here in Tennessee to place a wreath on the graves of veterans just in time for Christmas.

“The whole idea behind this is to get a beautiful live wreath on the gravestones of veterans that are buried in national cemeteries,” says David Bolser, the CEO & President of Senior Veterans, Inc.

Each wreath costs $15, but you can donate any dollar amount to the cause. Bolser says that the wreaths will be put in place just in time for Christmas.

“The wreaths are made in Maine, handmade in Maine, and then shipped to the cemeteries, and they’re placed on the gravestones on December the 18th by volunteers this year,” Bolser said. “So, it’s a gift from the people of Tennessee for the 140,000 veterans that are buried in Tennessee’s National Cemetery. So, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The wreaths will stay in place through mid-January.

“We take for granted oftentimes, that we get to enjoy Christmas all the time, with our families, we get to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas and everything that we get to do. But we are the beneficiaries of all these veterans, so we could do that because of that,” says Bolser.

Anyone can buy a balsam fir remembrance wreath for veterans buried in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville National Cemeteries by heading to tennesseehonor.com.