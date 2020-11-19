How to claim free Hallmark cards to thank educators at your school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — America’s oldest and largest greeting card is offering a free way for parents and students to thank educators on the front lines this fall.

Hallmark is giving away one million greeting cards as part of a promotional event. The cards come in packs of three, and are meant to, “thank the teachers, school administrators and staff that inspire us every day.”

To order the cards, just go online to the Hallmark website and enter the requested information. Hallmark said the cards will be mailed out within 30 days, free of charge.