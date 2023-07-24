NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If UPS workers go on strike next week, supply chain management experts predict it could lead to longer delivery times, increased shipping costs and even impact the holiday season.

“Any kind of strike is definitely going to upset commerce in the United States, no doubt,” said University of Tennessee Knoxville professor and former UPS VP of Corporate Strategy Alan Amling.

Amling said he was working at UPS during the company’s “first and only strike” in 1997 and said there are similarities between the circumstances then and now.

“The dynamics are very similar in that you had a brand new union leader that was elected to take a hard line. And in this case, you also have a new leader on the UPS side. So, you know, both of these leaders are not new to this situation,” he said. “But it’s different when you are the king or queen wearing the crown.”

Amling says if the strikes lasts about two weeks or less, the impacts on delivery times and prices will be minimal. However, if it goes on longer than two weeks, rural communities will begin to feel the effects.

“It’s gonna be Groundhog Day. They’re going to feel a lot like the early days of the pandemic, when they were used to getting packages in two to five days that then went to a week or more,” he said.

He explained that’s because big e-commerce retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target have stores in cities and suburbs and have their own delivery networks. But these companies and others rely on UPS for rural deliveries.

If the strike goes on longer than a month, Amling predicts consumers will start seeing surcharges and other type of rate increases on products.

“If they’re shipping predominantly with UPS today, and they have a secondary contract with, you know, FedEx or another carrier, that secondary contract is secondary for a reason. It’s because it’s higher cost. So, those rates are going to rise,” he said.

He said around that time businesses will be impacted, too, as they potentially need to pay more or lose access to key tools and supplies that need to be shipped.

Amling also said stores begin to stock up for the holiday season in August, so supply chain issues at this point in the summer will impact what they have in stock later in the year.

The negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS are largely centered around pay and working conditions, in particular for part-time workers, according to reports.

“I started as a part-time worker in a little UPS facility and Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1982,” Amling said. “I made $8 an hour. You look at where they are right now at $16.20 is the contract rate after 30 days, the average wage is $20. Even at $20, that’s not keeping up with an inflation.”

On the other side, Amling says he understands the conundrum UPS leadership is facing.

“The UPS Teamsters job is not a normal part-time job, in that they get full-time benefits and get tuition reimbursement, they get a housing stipend, they’re going to school,” he said.

He said both sides coming to the table in the coming days will be important but not indicative of a potential deal.

“This last mile of the negotiation will be the longest,” he said.

