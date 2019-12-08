Houston officer killed in the line of duty

HOUSTON, TX. (CNN)– A Houston police officer has died after the was gunned down in the line of duty.

32-year-old Sergeant Chris Brewster was shot responding to a call Saturday.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster

A woman reported her boyfriend was assaulting her–and was armed.

Brewster spotted the couple while on patrol.

When he approached them he was shot several times.

Even as he was hit, authorities say he was still able to radio for help.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The entire incident was captured on his body camera.

Authorities have not released that footage.

The suspect is identified 25-year-old Arturo Solis.

He was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol.

Solis is charged with capital murder.