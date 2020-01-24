Houston man charged after 12 pounds of fentanyl found during East Nashville traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Houston man was charged after 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in East Nashville.

Metro police reported 35-year-old Jorge Arambula was taken into custody by specialized investigation detectives after a traffic stop on Spring Street near Interstate 24.

Arambula is charged with a felony drug offense and is being held on a 75,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.