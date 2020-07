Crews have just extinguished a houseboat fire at the Gallatin Marina. that damaged at least six boats.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews have just extinguished a houseboat fire at the Gallatin Marina.

During the incident, at least six boats were damaged. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Hendersonville Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire from a boat on the water.

