House proposes new stimulus bill and remote voting

(CNN) — House Democrats unveiled a sweeping new covid-19 stimulus package on Tuesday that would be the largest relief package in history.

With a price tag expected to be more than $3 trillion dollars, the bill could change substantially before it comes to a vote expected on Friday.

Democratic sponsors are calling it “The Heroes Act.”

It is likely to face substantial opposition from the Republican controlled senate.

The Republican Party opposes the bill’s huge cost and its call for increased crisis funding to state and local governments.

Meanwhile, the House Rules Committee is pushing forward another historic proposal.

They want to allow the chamber to operate remotely for the first time ever.

It would last during the course of the current crisis and would allow members to vote on the floor by proxy. That means lawmakers would designate another member to vote at their direction and on their behalf. Doing so would significantly reduce the number of members present in the chamber during a vote.

Also, house members who are unable or unwilling to travel across the country can still cast votes.

The house is expected to pass the measure along party lines as early as Friday.

