House fire sends 3 to hospital, Nashville firefighter injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were taken to the hospital and a firefighter injured after a house fire in Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department officials tell News 2 the fire happened at a home on Neelys Bend Road around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the residential structure. They worked quickly to contain the fire. One adult male, one adult female and one child were taken to the hospital.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries after a flip on the scene and was also transported. Officials say the fire rekindled and crews returned to ensure the fire was put out for good.

No other information is immediately released.